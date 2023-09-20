Jimmy Lai’s son fears Hong Kong media mogul may die in detention while awaiting trial

LONDON (AP) — The son of jailed Hong Kong media mogul and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai says he doesn’t want to see his father die in detention, as his lawyers raised the prospect that his long-delayed trial may be pushed back indefinitely. Sebastien Lai also slammed the U.K. government for its “shameful” lack of action in helping his father, who is a British national. Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, has been in detention since he was arrested in 2020 under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. His trial was originally set to begin last December, but it has been delayed repeatedly and is now due to start on Dec. 18.

