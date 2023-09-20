Hunter Biden must come to court in person for firearms case, judge rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has ruled that Hunter Biden must appear in person for a hearing where he is expected to plead not guilty to federal firearms charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal in a long-running federal investigation. The president’s son had asked to appear via video conference for the hearing now set for Sept. 26, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke sided with prosecutors who said he should be there in person. Burke found that the court only conducted initial appearance hearings over video at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and there should be no special treatment in the Biden case.

