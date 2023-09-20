Skip to Content
Connecticut agrees to a $25 million settlement in the Henry Lee evidence fabrication case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s attorney general has agreed to a $25.2 million settlement with two men who spent decades in prison for murder, based partly on evidence presented by famed forensic scientist Henry Lee that a judge later found was fabricated. Ralph “Ricky” Birch and Shawn Henning were convicted in the 1985 slaying of 65-year-old Everett Carr, based partly on Lee’s testimony that there were stains consistent with blood on a towel. A judge vacated the felony murder convictions in 2020, and the men filed a federal wrongful conviction lawsuit. A judge ruled in July that there was no evidence Lee ever conducted any blood tests on the towel. Connecticut’s legislature must approve the settlement before it becomes final.

