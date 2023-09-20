An Idaho man has measles. Health officials are trying to see if the contagious disease has spread.

An Idaho man has contracted measles, and health officials are working to contact anyone who may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the man was unvaccinated and was exposed during international travel. He was hospitalized for a time but is now recovering at home. Dr. Christine Hahn is the medical director of the Idaho Division of Public Health. She says measles is rare in the United States because of mass vaccination. The health department says the man was infectious while at the Boise airport on Sept. 13 and in Nampa on Sept. 14 and 15.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.