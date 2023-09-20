A new London exhibition highlights the untold stories of Black British fashion designers

LONDON (AP) — A new exhibition is opening in London to chart for the first time the contributions Black British culture made to U.K. fashion and design history and to celebrate Black designers who haven’t received public recognition. “The Missing Thread: Untold Stories of Black British Fashion” at central London’s Somerset House opens Thursday. It pays tribute to the influence of Black designers in fashion from the 1970s. But it also spotlights the racism and other barriers they faced in an industry that remains difficult to break into for people of color. Curator Andrew Ibi said he hoped the exhibition will inspire more young Black people to enter the creative industries.

