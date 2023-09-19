Video shows high school band director arrested, shocked with stun gun after he refused to stop music

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police on Monday released body camera video of an Alabama high school band director being arrested and shocked with a stun gun after he refused to stop his band from playing after the conclusion of a football game. The Birmingham Police Department on Monday released body camera video of the arrest that drew national attention. The video showed Minor High School band director Johnny Mims being arrested and shocked with a stun gun. The altercation began after officers told Mims to stop the band from playing and clear the stadium. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

