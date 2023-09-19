UK inquiry: Migrants awaiting deportation are kept ‘in prison-like’ conditions at a detention center

LONDON (AP) — A British inquiry has found that migrants awaiting deportation suffered physical and verbal abuse at a government-run detention center. It recommended on Tuesday that no one be kept in such “prison-like” conditions for more than 28 days. Inquiry chairwoman Kate Eves said migrants suffered “shocking treatment” at the Brook House Immigration Removal Center near Gatwick Airport, south of London. She said migrants faced racist and derogatory language, dehumanizing comments and the inappropriate use of force. Eves urged officials, who have ignored previous calls for reform, to heed her recommendations. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the government would “carefully consider the findings” of the report.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.