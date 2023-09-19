Temple University says acting president JoAnne A. Epps has died after collapsing on stage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University says acting president JoAnne A. Epps has died after collapsing at a memorial service at the university. The university says Epps was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. She was 72. Board chairman Mitchell Morgan says he has no words to “describe the gravity and sadness of this loss.” He described Epps as a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple. He says she spent nearly 40 years serving the university. Epps, the university’s former law school dean and provost, was named to the post in April following the resignation in March of Jason Wingard, Temple’s first Black president.

