Prosecutor begins to review whether Minnesota trooper’s shooting of Black man was justified

An investigation into a Minnesota trooper fatally shooting a Black man has wrapped up and now it is up to prosecutors to decide if charges are warranted. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that the Minnesota Public Safety Department’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had submitted the findings of its investigation into the death of 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II. Trooper Ryan Londregan shot Cobb on July 31 after he refused to leave his car during a stop on a Minneapolis freeway, according to the bureau, which investigates such shootings. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty vowed in in a news release to reach a decision “as quickly as possible” and said a use-of-force expert had been enlisted to help.

