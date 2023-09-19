North Carolina House approves election board takeover ahead of 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican effort to shift control of the North Carolina State Board of Elections from the governor to legislative party leaders is closing in on final General Assembly approval. The state House passed a bill Tuesday that could oust the state elections director a few months before the November 2024 election. One more Senate vote is required before it reaches the desk of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He is expected to veto it. The change could result in potentially hundreds of new election board members taking office next summer. Bill supporters say it’s needed to improve fairness. Critics worry it will lead to gridlock.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

