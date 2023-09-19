Nigeria’s opposition candidate appeals election verdict, asks court to declare him winner instead

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s main opposition candidate in this year’s presidential election appealed a ruling that upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory and asked the nation’s Supreme Court to declare him the winner instead. According to documents seen by The Associated Press Tuesday, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the election, said the appeals court which dismissed challenges against Tinubu’s election victory this month “erred in law” by not supporting claims of illegality. The date to hear the appeal is yet to be announced while other candidates challenging Tinubu’s election victory said they will file similar appeals.

