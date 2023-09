MILAN (AP) — A Newcastle fan is reportedly in stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Milan ahead of a Champions League match in the Italian city. Italian media reports that a 58-year-old man was stabbed once in the back and twice in the arm. The incident happened in the popular, bar-strewn area of Milan called Navigli. AC Milan hosts Newcastle later Tuesday in their Champions League opener.

