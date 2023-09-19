Millennial Money: 5 options if you’re crushed by student loan and credit card debt

As federal student loan payments make a comeback in October 2023, managing them on top of credit card debt may become increasingly difficult. Student loan borrowers can make the most of the 12-month on-ramp period by coming up with a strategy to pay off debt that aligns with their financial goals. It’s also critical to explore different options that can keep payments manageable and on time. By having a plan early on, student loan borrowers can save money over the long term and make more progress on paying down debt.

