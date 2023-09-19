Michigan attorney general blames Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial acquittals on ‘right-leaning’ jurors
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is suggesting conservative politics played a role in the acquittal of three men in the final trial related to a plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Like Whitmer, Dana Nessel is a Democrat. She told a liberal group Monday that the trial was held in a “very right-leaning county.” William Null, twin brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor were found not guilty of providing material support for the scheme’s leaders last week. They were the last of 14 men to face charges in state or federal court. Nessel says the verdicts last week were “terrifying.” A former federal prosecutor, Matthew Schneider, says the remarks were inappropriate and that it’s not helpful to “trash” the “American jury system.”