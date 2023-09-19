Journalist detained, home searched over reporting on French intelligence, news outlet says

PARIS (AP) — French investigative news outlet Disclose says one of its reporters has been arrested and her residence searched by the country’s domestic intelligence agency. Disclose said reporter Ariane Lavrilleux’s detention Tuesday was linked to her reporting on leaked documents implicating French intelligence’s role in Egypt’s targeting of civilians. The media outlet called the detention an “unacceptable” assault on press freedom. The General Directorate of Internal Security opened an investigation last July into Disclose’s work, which it said was “compromising national defense secrets and revealing information that could lead to the identification of a protected agent.” The allegations stem from a series of exposés initiated in November 2021.

