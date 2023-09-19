Japan’s Kishida, at UN, tries to get the global nuclear disarmament effort back on track

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to lead the effort to put the struggling global nuclear disarmament back on track. He wants to to encourage nuclear weapons states to engage in discussions with non-nuclear weapons states. Kishida proposed reactivating discussion of the 1993 Fissile Materials Cutoff Treaty, or FMCT, which has never entered negotiations at the United Nations, but its significance remains unchanged. Earlier the same day, he co-hosted FMCT high-level talks with non-nuclear weapons defense partners Australia and the Philippines. He hopes to gain broad support from the so-called Global South nations for the cause.

