Inside the delicate art of maintaining America’s aging nuclear weapons

KANSAS CITY NATIONAL SECURITY CAMPUS, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. will spend more than $750 billion over the next decade to overhaul nearly every part of its nuclear defenses and replace systems that in some cases are more than 50 years old. But until each of those programs is ready, it’s up to young military troops and government technicians across the U.S. to care for the existing bombs, often through delicate maintenance performed by hand. The Associated Press was granted rare access inside military nuclear missile bases and government weapons facilities to report on how they are adjusting to meet the increasing workload.

