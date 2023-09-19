Adnan Syed calls for investigation into prosecutorial misconduct on protracted legal case
By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Adnan Syed is talking about his protracted legal case, a year after he was released from prison after a judge vacated his conviction in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Syed emphasized his innocence again on Tuesday, as he faces yet another stage in his long and complex legal odyssey next month in Maryland’s Supreme Court. That is after a lower court reinstated his conviction earlier this year. Syed called on Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown to investigate what he alleged to be prosecutorial misconduct in his case, which was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.”