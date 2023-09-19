A bus plunges into a ravine in Montenegro, killing at least 2 and injuring several

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Police in Montenegro say a bus has plunged into a ravine, killing at least two people and injuring several. The bus was carrying some 30 passengers when it swerved down around noon Tuesday. Local media reported that the bus was traveling on a steep road connecting the town of Budva, on the Adriatic Sea coast, with Cetinje, which is located in a mountainous inland area. It was not immediately clear what caused the bus to skid down some 15 meters (yards) into the ravine. Photos showed rescue workers holding on to a metal wire to try to reach the wreckage.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.