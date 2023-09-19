3 former Columbus Zoo executives indicted in $2.2M corruption scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three former Columbus Zoo and Aquarium executives engaged in a pattern of corrupt activity that cost the facility more than $2.2 million. That’s according to an indictment made public Monday by the Ohio attorney general. It alleges that Tom Stalf, who was the zoo’s president and chief executive officer; Peter Fingerhut, its former marketing director and ex-Chief Financial Officer Gregory Bell “extorted, conspired, bribed and stole” while colluding with each other. The charges stem from an investigation by The Columbus Dispatch, which led to audits that official say found questionable business practices and improper spending.

