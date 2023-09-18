Unversed in UNGA? Stumped by SDGs? A glossary of UN General Assembly meeting lingo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly’s yearly meeting of world leaders is here. And with it comes an array of acronyms, abbreviations, titles and terms that can be confounding to observers. The Associated Press decodes some of the key vocabulary. For starters, the event is known as UNGA — and yes, people do pronounce it “UN’-gah.” That’s short for the U.N. General Assembly’s “High-level Week.” It’s the international organization’s biggest annual event. Presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other top leaders of all 193 U.N. member countries are invited to speak to the world and each other.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.