Trial in Cyprus for 5 Israelis accused of gang raping a British woman is to start Oct. 5
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police say the trial of five Israelis accused of gang raping a British woman in a hotel room is scheduled to start next month, when they will enter pleas to charges including rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment and abduction. Defense lawyers objected to a prosecution request for the suspects to remain in custody until then. A district court judge is to rule Tuesday whether to keep the suspects in detention or release them. A lawyer representing three of the suspects says his clients will plead not guilty to the charges because “as things now stand, we don’t think that any crime has been committed.”