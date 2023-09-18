Nigel becomes a hurricane but poses no immediate threat to land as it swirls through Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — A rapidly intensifying storm in the Atlantic has developed into a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nigel is a fast-spaced storm that is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane on Tuesday. It poses no immediate threat to land. At 6 a.m. EDT, Hurricane Nigel was about 935 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. The hurricane center said there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm was not expected to make landfall. The storm had maximum sustained winds of nearly 80 mph. It was moving northwest at 12 mph. A gradual weakening trend could start late Wednesday.

