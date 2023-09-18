Military drone crashes during test flight in Iran, injuring 2

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State media report that a military drone has crashed during a test flight in northern Iran, wounding two people and damaging buildings. The official IRNA news agency says debris fell in different parts of the northern city of Gorgon on Monday. A semiofficial news agency released a video showing white smoke rising from different areas and the sound of anti-aircraft batteries. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the test flight in a remote area went off track due to a “technical failure.” Iran is a major producer of both civilian and military drones, and has supplied attack drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

