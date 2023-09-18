Lawsuit by Islamic rights group says US terror watchlist woes continue even after names are removed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawsuit filed by an Islamic civil rights group challenges the constitutionality of the government’s terror watchlist and says Muslims face negative repercussions even after they are able to clear their name off the list. One of the plaintiffs in the case is the Muslim mayor of Prospect Park, New Jersey, Mohamed Khairullah. He thought he had been cleared from the list in 2021, only to find that the Secret Service would not let him attend a White House event earlier this year. The Council on American-Islamic Relations said the mayor’s case is just one example of the watchlist’s broad impact on those placed on the list. The Secret Service declined comment on the suit.

