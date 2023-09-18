Republican gubernatorial candidate in Kentucky appears to soften his hardline opposition to abortion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron has appeared to soften his hardline opposition to abortion. He told a Kentucky radio station that he would support amending the state’s abortion ban to add exceptions for terminating pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Cameron has supported the current law banning all abortions except when carried out to save a pregnant patient’s life. But during an interview with WHAS-AM, Cameron signaled that if elected governor he would be willing to sign legislation providing abortion exceptions for instances of rape and incest. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s campaign says Cameron is trying to hide his well-established “extreme views” on the abortion issue.

