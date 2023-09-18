Former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones dies, fought to bolster health care and ethics laws in office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucy Gov. Brereton C. Jones, a Republican turned Democrat who served a single term in the 1990s, has died. Jones was governor from 1991 to 1995 and survived two serious accidents while in office that left him with a severely injured back. His administration was most memorable for a well-intentioned yet ultimately unsuccessful attempt at universal health insurance. Jones envisioned a system in which coverage would be accessible and affordable for everyone, regardless of health history. Instead, dozens of insurers bailed out of Kentucky, and costs for individual coverage soared. He also sought to strengthen ethics laws while in office.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.