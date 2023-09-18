AP Top 25 Reality Check: Florida, Florida State, Miami ranked together for 1st time since 2017

The state of Florida’s big three is back in the AP Top 25. Florida State, Miami and Florida were all ranked in The Associated Press college football on Sunday. The last time that happened was briefly in September 2017. There was a time when that threesome practically ruled the sport. As recently as 2000, the Seminoles, Hurricanes and Gators all finished in the top 10. Whether all three are trending in the right direction long-term is to be determined, but Reality Check appreciates the Sunshine State optimism.

