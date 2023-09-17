‘American Fiction’ wins People’s Choice award at Toronto Film Festival

Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction,” a biting satire starring Jeffrey Wright as a disillusioned academic, has won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, a much-watched bellwether in the Oscar race. “American Fiction” is the directorial debut of Jefferson and an adaptation of Percival Everett’s 2001 novel “Erasure.” The film, about an author who resents that the literary industry is only interested in so-called “Black books” that cater to the stereotypes of white audiences, emerged as a breakout hit at TIFF. Toronto’s audience award winner was voted on by festival attendees. It has historically nearly always signified a best-picture contender at the Academy Awards. Since 2012, every People’s Choice winner at TIFF has gone on to score a best-picture nod.

