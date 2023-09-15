Rubiales denies wrongdoing to Spanish judge investigating his kiss of a player at Women’s World Cup
By ALICIA LEÓN and JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s state prosecutors’ office says the former president of the Spanish soccer federation has denied any wrongdoing to a judge investigating his kissing a player on the lips at the Women’s World Cup. Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Australia. He said she had consented to the kiss. Hermoso has denied that repeatedly. State prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of sexual assault and an act of coercion.