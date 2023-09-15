Outrage boils in Seattle and in India over death of a student and an officer’s callous remarks

SEATTLE (AP) — Demonstrators in Seattle have demanded the resignation of two police officers over the death of a student from India and callous remarks by one of them. Meanwhile, diplomats from India are seeking an investigation and action against the officers. Body camera footage released this week depicts Seattle Police Officer Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, joking with the union’s president about the death after a speeding police car on Jan. 23 slammed into Jaahnavi Kandula at a crosswalk. The Consulate General of India in San Francisco says the matter is “deeply troubling.”

By MANUEL VALDES and ANDREW SELSKY Associated Press

