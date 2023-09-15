Norfolk Southern CEO promises to keep improving safety on the railroad based on consultant’s report

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO pledged to continue working to improve safety after the consultant the railroad hired after the fiery Ohio derailment in February recommended making sure that safety is truly a priority at all levels and continuing many of the efforts it has already begun. CEO Alan Shaw told the railroad’s employees in a letter that Norfolk Southern will take several immediate steps in response to the initial report from Atkins Nuclear Secured. Those include strengthening the way the railroad responds to any incident and establishing a dedicated team to work on improving safety. The railroad and the rest of the industry has been in the spotlight ever since the East Palestine derailment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.