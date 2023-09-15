Man convicted of bomb threat outside Library of Congress sentenced to probation after year in jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man whose bomb threat near the U.S. Capitol forced evacuations and sparked an hourslong standoff with police in 2021 was sentenced to five years of probation Friday after a year in jail. Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, North Carolina, drove a black pickup truck onto a sidewalk near the Library of Congress and livestreamed a litany of grievances on Facebook during a four-hour standoff. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras that Roseberry was suffering a mental-health crisis at the time of the threat and has since received treatment. He also served a year in jail after his arrest, and the judge said that during that time he also stopped an assault on a guard.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.