Louisiana governor candidates face off in debate highlighting abortion ban and police brutality

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s election is just a month away and candidates hoping to break through the pack tried to set themselves apart during a televised debate. The event on Friday hosted by Nexstar Media Group and airing on multiple Louisiana news stations is meant to help voters ahead of the Oct. 14 open primary. The seven candidates have outlined how they plan to address pressing issues and where they stand on some of the state’s most talked about topics, including the near-total abortion ban, crumbling roads and bridges, the property insurance crisis and the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.