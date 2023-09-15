Eno Ichikawa, Japanese Kabuki theater actor and innovator, dies at 83

TOKYO (AP) — Eno Ichikawa, who revived the spectacular in Japanese Kabuki theater to woo younger and global audiences, has died. He was 83. Entertainment company Shochiku, a major Kabuki producer, said Saturday that Ichikawa died after suffering heart problems on Wednesday. Ichikawa, or Masahiko Kinoshi, became known for “Super Kabuki,” incorporating modern music and storytelling as well as the circus-like elements of the tradition — such as “flying” supported by ropes — that had been discarded over the years. Kabuki, which features live music and dance on a revolving stage, originated in the 17th Century Edo era and is traditionally performed only by men. So Ichikawa played beautiful damsels, witches, samurai and even animals throughout his career.

