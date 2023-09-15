Czech court cancels lower court ruling that acquitted former PM Babis of fraud charges

PRAGUE (AP) — Prague’s High Court has cancelled a lower court ruling that acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving European Union subsidies. At the same time, the court has returned the case for retrial to Prague’s Municipal Court, according information published in a database of court documents. The Babis case involved a farm that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate to Babis’ family members. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm. It is not immediately clear when the retrial might take place.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.