Court sentences main suspects in Belgium’s deadliest peacetime attack to 20-year to life terms

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian court has sentenced six men to sentences ranging from 20 years to life in prison on charges of terrorist murder linked to suicide bombings that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds at Brussels airport and a subway station. It was Belgium’s deadliest peacetime attack. Chief suspect Salah Abdeslam received a 20-year sentence Friday for involvement in a shootout days before the March 22, 2016 attacks. Abdeslam was already serving a life sentence in France over his part in attacks that hit Paris cafes, the Bataclan theater and France’s national stadium in 2015. Both the Paris and Brussels attacks were linked to the same Islamic State network. Abdeslam’s childhood friend Mohamed Abrini was sentenced to life in prison.

