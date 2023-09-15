Bus with migrants crashes as Italy transfers new arrivals to relieve pressure on Lampedusa island

ROME (AP) — A bus reportedly transporting recently arrived migrants has slammed into a truck north of Rome, killing the two drivers. The crash early Friday as Italy accelerated the transfers of migrants north to try to relieve pressure on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa. Ten people were also injured in the crash on the A1 highway near Fiano Romano. Italian media said the bus had been transporting the migrants north to Piedmont after they arrived in recent days on Lampedusa and were ferried to the Italian mainland.Lampedusa is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland. It has been overwhelmed this week by thousands of people leaving Tunisia, now the main base of operations for migrant smuggling operations in the Mediterranean.

