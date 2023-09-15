Bangladesh is struggling to cope with a record dengue outbreak in which 778 people have died

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is struggling with a record outbreak of dengue fever, with experts saying a lack of a coordinated response is causing more deaths from the mosquito-transmitted disease. The World Health Organization has warned that diseases such as dengue caused by mosquito-borne viruses are spreading faster and further because of climate change. The government says so far this year 778 people have died from dengue in Bangladesh. The U.N. children’s agency says the actual number is higher because many cases are not reported. The previous highest number of deaths was last year, when 281 died during the entire year.

