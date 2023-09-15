At the request of Baghdad, UN will end in 1 year its probe of Islamic State extremists in Iraq

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council has voted unanimously to end, a year from now, a U.N. probe into activities of Islamic State extremists in Iraq. The vote on Friday came at the request of the Iraqi government. The U.K.-sponsored resolution noted that authorities in Baghdad have also asked that U.N. investigators hand over evidence they gathered to the government over the coming year so that the Iraqi government can pursue IS members’ accountability and those who assisted and financed “this terrorist organization.” The Security Council in September 2017 set up the investigative team — also at Iraq’s request — to collect evidence against IS militants for prosecution.

