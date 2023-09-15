A man faced murder charges after deputies killed his cousin in a drug raid. A jury acquitted him

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was charged with murder and taken to trial after sheriff’s deputies fatally shot his cousin in a violent drug raid. But a jury on Thursday concluded her death wasn’t his fault. Gunfire erupted inside Varshan Brown’s home in May 2021 when Camden County deputies burst through his door with a drug warrant. Brown was wounded and his cousin, 37-year-old Latoya James, was killed. District Attorney Keith Higgins argued Brown caused James’ death by shooting at deputies and prompting them to return fire. Being acquitted in his cousin’s death didn’t spare Brown from a harsh punishment, though. His conviction for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute enabled the judge to sentence him to life in prison.

