Witnesses say victims of a Hanoi high-rise fire jumped from upper stories to escape the blaze

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Police in Vietnam say that 10 children are among the 56 people killed in a blaze in a Hanoi high-rise. Witnesses said Thursday that some residents desperately tried to escape by jumping out of upper stories. Authorities have still not released the cause of the fire which broke out just before midnight Tuesday and wasn’t put out until Wednesday morning in the nine-story building in Vietnam’s capital. Hanoi police said some entire families were killed in the blaze and that so far they have only been able to identify 39 of the victims so far.

