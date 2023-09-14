Skip to Content
Trial begins in Elijah McClain death, which sparked outrage over racial injustice in policing

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Four years after Elijah McClain died after being stopped by police in Colorado, two of the police officers charged in his death are set to go on trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Friday in the trial of Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt on manslaughter, criminally negligent reckless homicide and assault charges. They have pleaded not guilty. They, a third officer and two paramedics were indicted in 2021 by a state grand jury convened following an outcry over McClain’s death. McClain died after being put in a neck hold and restrained by police and then injected with the sedative ketamine in 2019.

