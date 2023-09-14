Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is almost over. This is what happened and what’s next

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is getting closer to a verdict. Closing arguments were set for Friday as Paxton faces removal from office over accusations of corruptions and bribery. The case will soon go to the jury of 30 senators. Most are fellow Republicans who have listened to more than a week of testimony. Much of the testimony came from a group of Paxton’s former aides, some of whom reported him to the FBI. It will take 21 of the 30 voting senators to convict Paxton. He will be permanently removed from office if senators convict him of any one of the 16 articles of impeachment.

