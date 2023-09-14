Spain records its third hottest summer since records began as a drought drags on

MADRID (AP) — Spain has recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago. Authorities said Thursday that summer temperatures peaked at 46.8 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit) as the country’s severe drought dragged on. Spanish weather agency AEMET said the average summer temperature was 1.3 degrees Celsius (2.34 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal. Mainland Spain’s average temperature has risen 1.6 degrees C (2.88 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1961. Spain’s two hottest summers were in 2022 and 2003. The World Meteorological Organization said last week that last month was not only the world’s hottest August scientists ever recorded by far. It was also the second hottest month measured after July 2023.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.