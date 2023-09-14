Sergio Pérez says he received personal apology from Red Bull boss over heritage comments

SINGAPORE (AP) — Sergio Pérez says he received a personal apology from Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over comments Marko made suggesting his heritage was to blame for inconsistent results on track. Marko described Pérez as “South American” and indicated that could explain a lack of focus or inconsistency in comments last week on an Austrian broadcaster which is part of the Red Bull group. He later apologized publicly and said he had been wrong to link Pérez’s results to his cultural heritage.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.