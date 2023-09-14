Sergio Pérez says he received personal apology from Red Bull boss over heritage comments
SINGAPORE (AP) — Sergio Pérez says he received a personal apology from Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over comments Marko made suggesting his heritage was to blame for inconsistent results on track. Marko described Pérez as “South American” and indicated that could explain a lack of focus or inconsistency in comments last week on an Austrian broadcaster which is part of the Red Bull group. He later apologized publicly and said he had been wrong to link Pérez’s results to his cultural heritage.