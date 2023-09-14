Planned Parenthood to resume offering abortions next week in Wisconsin, citing court ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Planned Parenthood says that it will resume offering abortions in Wisconsin next week after a judge ruled that an 1849 law that seemingly banned the procedure actually didn’t apply to abortions. The resumption of abortions at clinics Monday in Milwaukee and Madison comes as the lawsuit challenging the state law continues in county court. It is expected to eventually reach the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which flipped to liberal control on Aug. 1. Abortion clinics across the state stopped offering abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

