Opponents of COVID restrictions took over a Michigan county. They want deep cuts to health funding
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press
HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — The public health department in Ottawa County in Michigan is facing deep cuts to its funding. County commissioners who were elected after taking a stance against COVID-19 restrictions want the health department to get millions less from the general fund. The county’s top health official believes doing so could severely affect essential services like vaccines, cancer screens and testing for sexually transmitted infections. A national public health expert says it’s a unique situation and could set a precedent going into an election year. Ottawa County is on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan and is the state’s fastest-growing county.