Nigeria experiences a nationwide power outage after its electrical grid fails

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies have reported a nationwide power outage after the country’s electrical grid collapsed due to technical failures. The distribution companies reported that the outage on Thursday affected all of Nigeria’s 36 states and the capital city of Abuja. Grid failures are common in Nigeria, which has dilapidated energy infrastructure. The oil-rich but energy-poor country generates a daily average of 4,000 megawatts of electricity for its population of more than 210 million people, far less than the 30,000 megawatts authorities say it needs. Frequent outages leaves millions of residents relying on gasoline-powered generators for electricity.

