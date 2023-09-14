New rules for repurposed WWII-era duck boats aim to improve safety on 16 in use after drownings

Five years after 17 people died when a duck boat sank on a Missouri lake, the U.S. Coast Guard has issued new rules for the amphibious World War II vessels retrofitted for tourist excursions. But the new rules have limited impact: Only 16 applicable vessels are still in use. The interim rules posted Monday require removal of window coverings and canopies, or installation of a canopy that doesn’t keep passengers from escaping if the boat floods or sinks. They also include requirements for passengers to wear personal flotation devices, requirements for alarms and pumps, and they strengthen inspection regulations. But the rules apply only to repurposed World War II-era Army vehicles, not newer vessels.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.